The Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on February 25 suspended 11 AAP MLAs, including LoP Atishi for the whole day today amid uproar during L-G Saxena's address.

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly LIVE Among the AAP leaders expelled were Atishi, Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi and Jarnail Singh. After being suspended, the MPs were seen holding protest in the Assembly premises.

Atishi alleged that the BJP had disrespected BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office. “The BJP has replaced Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's photo with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Chief Minister's office in the Delhi Secretariat and Assembly, as well as in the offices of all ministers in the Delhi Secretariat…”

She further asked, “Do they believe that the Prime Minister is greater than Babasaheb Ambedkar and can take his place?”

‘BJP hate Dr BR Ambedkar’: AAP MLA alleges After being suspended from the Legislative Assembly, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha spoke to ANI and said, "The portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar was replaced with PM Modi in the CM office yesterday. When we asked the speaker if PM Modi is bigger than Dr BR Ambedkar, he suspended us from the assembly when we raised the issue. They (BJP) hate Dr BR Ambedkar, but the country will not accept this..."

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh alleged that “dictatorship is at its peak.” He added, “The portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were removed...They are not giving us any answer...They just suspended us from the assembly.”