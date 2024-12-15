Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Lok Sabha speech, describing it as "absolutely boring" and lacking any new or constructive insights. During a debate on the Constitution, she likened the experience to sitting through a "double period of mathematics," expressing her disappointment with PM Modi's failure to present fresh ideas.

Congress Criticises PM Modi's 110-minute Speech Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi said, "PM Narendra Modi did not say anything new or constructive. He absolutely bored me. I thought he would say something significant, but he spoke about 11 hollow promises. If he has zero tolerance towards corruption, he should at least hold a debate on Adani."

Congress MP KC Venugopal also dismissed PM Modi's speech, echoing Priyanka Gandhi's statement on lacking substance.

"It was just a blame game against Congress. Yesterday and today, we exposed that their government is now running for Adani. They talk about the Constitution but are using it to benefit one individual, creating a monopoly. When we discuss the Constitution in Parliament, they show no respect. Today, when the Leader of the Opposition spoke, the PM, Home Minister, and Defence Minister were absent," Venugopal said.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi said the Prime Minister fixated on the Gandhi family.

"He keeps criticising Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He is focused solely on the Gandhi family, which brought independence and the Constitution to this country. We are upset with this," Ravi said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore termed PM Modi's speech as an ‘electoral rhetoric’ calling it ‘completely disappointing’.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde flagged PM Modi's speech as a mere blame game.

"His entire speech was just a blame game. Such a speech is unworthy of a Prime Minister. I am shocked he did not use the word 'secular' even once. He should remember that he became Prime Minister through the Constitution, whose foundation was laid by Congress," Shinde said.

Samajwadi Party calls Modi's Pledges as ‘11 Jumlas’ Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav commented that PM Modi's 110-minute speech was a reiteration of "11 jumlas."

"It was a very long speech. We got to hear the pledge of 11 jumlas today. Those who criticise dynastic politics have a party full of dynasties. The truth is that the reservation for SC/ST, OBC, and Dalits has been taken away," Yadav said.

MP Awadhesh Prasad expressed disappointment that the PM did not highlight achievements since the adoption of the Constitution.

"He indulged in a blame game, which will not help anyone," Prasad said.

MP Iqra Hasan criticised the PM for ignoring local issues in his speech.

"We are disappointed that he (PM Modi) spoke about the Constitution but did not address the issues of Sambhal, law and order in Uttar Pradesh, minority rights, or the Manipur crisis. He failed to address the people's concerns," Hasan said.

Other Opposition Criticism of Modi's Speech

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy remarked that Modi 'only said what he wanted'.

"He spoke against dynasties but did not respond to questions about riots or atrocities against women. His speech was combative, but he only said what he wanted," Roy said.