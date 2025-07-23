‘25 times in 73 days’: Congress on Trump’s repeated India-Pak ceasefire claim; Rahul Gandhi asks ‘Why is he saying it’

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised eyebrows over former US President Donald Trump's recurring claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan. Speaking on Trump’s repeated remarks, Gandhi asked, “Why is he saying it so many times?”

The comment came after US President Donald Trump once again claimed credit for stopping a potential nuclear conflict between the two South Asian neighbours, India and Pakistan, allegedly using trade threats as leverage.

Echoing Rahul Gandhi’s concerns, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh strongly criticised the Narendra Modi-led government for its silence on Trump’s statements and its failure to provide clarity on key national security matters, including the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Ramesh noted that Trump’s claim has now reached a symbolic milestone. “The claims of a ‘ceasefire’ made by Trump have reached their silver jubilee with the US President reiterating them 25 times in the last 73 days,” he said.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh accused the Prime Minister of avoiding critical debate:

“As the Modi government continues in its refusal to give firm dates for a debate on Pahalgam-Sindoor in Parliament and as the Modi government persists in its refusal to commit to a reply by the PM in the debate, President Trump reaches the silver jubilee, the quarter-century mark on his claims. He has trumpeted 25 times in the last 73 days, but the Prime Minister of India is totally quiet – finding time only to travel abroad and to destabilise democratic institutions at home.”

Donald Trump’s latest claim restated his supposed role in preventing a major war:

“We have stopped wars between India and Pakistan. They were probably going to end up in a nuclear war. They shot down five planes in the last attack. It was back and forth, back and forth. I called them and I said no more trade if you do this. They are both powerful nuclear nations. Who knows where that would have ended up, and I stopped it,” he said.