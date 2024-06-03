35 years after Tiananmen, China’s conduct again triggers alarm

China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy activists sparked a seminal crisis in Beijing’s relationship with the West. On the massacre’s 35th anniversary, China’s leaders face familiar international blowback over their conduct.

Instead of gunfire, today’s sources of discomfort about China are a mix of its aggressive industrial policy and militarization toward neighbors, plus a national-security agenda from Chinese leader Xi Jinping that has curtailed personal freedoms at home and shaped affairs abroad.

A poor and relatively backward nation in 1989, China is now an economic powerhouse backed by a formidable military and diplomatic corps vying to reset the global order and impose its will internationally.

Beijing’s image is undergoing “a systematic, progressive, long-term falloff, not a one-time shock" like the one triggered in 1989, said David Shambaugh, a distinguished visiting fellow at California’s Hoover Institution who has studied China for four decades and who sees parallels and differences with the post-Tiananmen situation.

While Beijing is now in a far stronger position to resist the pressures, today’s international disquiet about China is wider spread than it was after Tiananmen and not confined to the West, Shambaugh said.

Foreign investment into China is declining, many governments are rethinking trade ties, and Beijing’s human-rights record has moved back toward the center of international attention, a confluence of negative forces China hasn’t experienced since the aftermath of 1989.

The headwinds are apparent in a long-running Gallup poll of American attitudes about China—a 20% favorability rating today, far below 34% shortly after the June 4, 1989, massacre and evidence that many sense a new Cold War. Strikingly, Gallup numbers show the Soviet Union had a far higher favorability rating—62%—in 1989, as the Cold War was petering out and a self-assured U.S. faced no serious rival.

Chinese growth has also sagged closer than ever to post-Tiananmen lows, 3.9% in 1990, in an interruption to sometimes double-digit rates in years before. The economic malaise speaks to man-on-the-street pessimism about central policymaking and it is augmented by faint hints of Tiananmen-like public disorder.

History lesson

After Tiananmen, China tightened domestic security with an eye on eliminating chances for future mass antigovernment protests. Its carrot was the simultaneous pursuit of liberalizing economic policies that swelled wealth and advanced modernization.

In particular, authorities doubled down on an implied pact with the population: economic improvements in exchange for unquestioned party power.

Lawyer Jerome Cohen’s blue-chip American clients fled China like a bomb went off in 1989, rattling Beijing’s leaders. “They knew they had done a terrible thing in terms of their international relations and they tried very hard to moderate the effects," he said.

A key step came in early 1992 when then-leader Deng Xiaoping toured Guangdong province, beckoning foreign investors back with a signal China would adopt a to-get-rich-is-glorious outlook. It worked despite the horror of Tiananmen, Cohen said, because it seemed “the future of China was still in play."

China did more than just rejoin the international community. It became the world’s biggest trading nation and a top recipient of foreign investment, rocketing into the No. 2 spot among global economies, up from 11th in 1989.

The boom drowned out Beijing’s critics. For years, a leading Tiananmen protester, Zhou Fengsuo, was asked a question that dismayed him: “Didn’t the massacre of students stabilize China?"

Zhou tended to hit back, “if killing people would lead to higher prosperity, would you do it?" Now that views of China are darkening, Zhou said, “Nobody asks me that question anymore."

Pushing back

Back in 1989, it was still possible for the West to isolate China.

After the crackdown, Deng had famously instructed cadres to adopt a nonconfrontational response to international condemnation: China would hide its strengths and bide its time.

Xi has gone the opposite direction, abandoning Deng’s dictate by unleashing “wolf warrior diplomats" who angrily rebut China critics and poke the country’s neighbors by asserting territorial claims.

Leverage against China is limited these days, given its power and trade links, even if more of the world—swaths of Asia and the global South—demonstrates misgivings about Chinese militarism, mercantilism and influence.

“We’re dealing with a different country today," Shambaugh said. Plus, “today it’s the West, and the United States in particular, with doubt about who it is and where it’s going," he said.

A close relationship Xi has nurtured with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin—even as he prosecutes a war against Ukraine—demonstrates China’s intent to challenge the post World War II global order. The pair met in mid-May to celebrate the 75th year of bilateral relations but ignored a key 35th anniversary: Mikhail Gorbachev’s monumental 1989 trip to Beijing.

The backdrop to that first visit to Beijing for a Soviet leader in three decades was the student occupation of Tiananmen Square and disharmony in the Chinese Communist Party about how to respond. Six months later, the Berlin Wall fell, spelling doom for the Soviet Union and threatening other communist regimes, like China.

Xi’s governing philosophy today reflects the twin crises of 1989, according to China scholar Joseph Torigian at American University. “June 4 and collapse of the Soviet Union for a young man were a real lesson about the fragility of political institutions," Torigian said. Xi exhibits a phobia that reform will lead to chaos, believes national unity requires a strong military and distrusts the West, he adds.

Threats defused

Despite authorities’ best efforts to erase the memory of Tiananmen, it is echoed in episodes of defiance, said the former protester Zhou, who is the New York-based executive director of Human Rights in China.

“Sitong Bridge," for instance, is now code for a lone wolf’s 2022 protest against Xi’s third term, and unfiltered internet searches of the words will display photos of “bridge man" on a Beijing overpass, the same way looking up “Tiananmen Square" online shows the “tank man" who halted the People’s Liberation Army in 1989. Likewise, “white paper" refers to the Beijing and Shanghai students who in late 2022 stunned the government with a campaign against draconian Covid lockdowns, which authorities abandoned shortly afterward.

All of this is censored online in China, but the average household can’t help but notice that China is losing dynamism.

Confidence is slumping, tugged by a real-estate crisis that seems to defy solutions. China’s youth are disillusioned as job prospects narrow. Women are foregoing motherhood, worsening an already troubling population slide.

And in droves, Chinese, rich and poor, are undertaking risky endeavors to emigrate, just as they did in 1989.

In Washington, both sides of the aisle have concluded that embracing engagement with China years ago backfired. The mindset that Beijing is an adversary is reflected in a stream of rules from President Biden to prohibit export to China of sophisticated semiconductors and a proposal by former President Trump to reimpose post-Tiananmen pressure, like an annual review of most-favored-nation trade treatment.

Over the past 35 years, Beijing has poured enormous resources into ensuring Tiananmen isn’t repeated. But the party’s implicit deal with China’s people is stressed.

“The political piece of the puzzle is still there," Shambaugh said, but a vanquished sense of opportunity shows “the basic compact is not what it was."

