35 years after Tiananmen, China’s conduct again triggers alarm
James T. Areddy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Jun 2024, 03:14 PM IST
SummaryIn 1989, the blowback by Beijing was swift, while alienation today is ‘systematic, progressive, long-term.’
China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy activists sparked a seminal crisis in Beijing’s relationship with the West. On the massacre’s 35th anniversary, China’s leaders face familiar international blowback over their conduct.
