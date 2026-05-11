Can Vijay deliver? 5 big challenges before the new Tamil Nadu CM

Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay has taken charge as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu after a stellar debut by his two-year old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in assembly elections. In doing so, TVK has ending the six-decade-long duopoly of the two major Dravidian parties – the DMK and AIADMK.

TVK has dramatically altered Tamil Nadu’s political landscape in the very first election it contested. But Vijay’s first term as Chief Minister comes with a host of political, administrative and governance challenges.

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Here are five key hurdles the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government is likely to face:

1-The Coalition stability questions

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main challenges facing the new Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay? ⌵ Vijay faces challenges including maintaining coalition stability due to his party falling short of a majority, his administrative inexperience transitioning from actor to CM, the high cost of poll promises straining state finances, building a long-term party structure, and managing state-Centre relations. 2 How will Vijay's government fund its pre-poll promises? ⌵ The TVK government's welfare schemes are projected to cost around ₹1 lakh crore annually, a significant increase from previous spending. The manifesto states goals of increasing revenue without additional taxes, efficient expenditure, and creating new income sources to achieve financial self-sufficiency. 3 What is the estimated cost of Vijay's election promises for Tamil Nadu? ⌵ The projected annual expenditure on welfare and freebie spending by the new government is close to ₹1 lakh crore. This represents a substantial increase of over 52% compared to the ₹65,000 crore spent by the previous government on similar schemes. 4 How is Vijay's party, TVK, structured, and what challenges does it face organizationally? ⌵ TVK is described as a fan-based party with many turncoats and Vijay's fan base. A significant organizational hurdle is transforming this volunteer-driven movement into a robust political party structure at the booth level, especially with the 2029 Lok Sabha elections in mind. 5 What is the current financial situation of Tamil Nadu according to CM Vijay and MK Stalin? ⌵ CM Vijay stated that the DMK government left a debt of ₹10 lakh crore and emptied the treasury. However, former CM MK Stalin countered that Tamil Nadu's debt is within permitted limits and urged Vijay not to deceive people by claiming a lack of funds.

The TVK has emerged as the single largest party in its debut election. Yet, it fell short of a majority on its own. This meant Vijay had to rely on other parties – the Congress, the Left, IUML and the VCK to form a government.

Coalition governments have always been vulnerable. Though no other party has a member in Vijay’s cabinet, one cannot write off the possibility of bargaining and policy influence with allies. Navigating a fragile coalition while under intense scrutiny from the Governor will make the first 6 to 12 months a critical test of Vijay’s survival instincts.

As TVK fell short of an absolute majority, forming a stable government requires managing alliances with other parties, rather than ruling alone as is traditional in Tamil Nadu.

To begin with, Vijay has been asked to prove a majority on the floor of the house before 13 May.

2-The Administrative Inexperience Vijay has transitioned from a superstar to a Chief Minister. This is not something new in Tamil Nadu. Yet many questions would be raised about his administrative experience. Vijay needs to handle matters carefully, especially when managing a complex state bureaucracy, economic policies, and crisis management. It remains to be seen how the actor-turned-politician would fare on this front.

To begin with, Vijay set a precedent of sorts by meeting calling on his predecessor, DMK President MK Stalin at the latter's Alwarpet residence here, days ahead of the crucial floor test the government is slated to face.

After winning polls and assuming office as the chief minister, this is the first time Vijay was meeting Stalin and the visit was described by government sources as a "courtesy call." Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin accorded a warm welcome to CM Vijay.

The meeting happens a day after Vijay's harsh criticism of the previous DMK regime for ₹10 lakh crore debt burden on the state. He had also indirectly hit out at the DMK for "multiple power centres" and had asserted that he was the only power centre in his TVK regime.

Vijay needs to shift from a popular 'reel' image to a pragmatic real negotiator capable of leading a government.

3-The High-Cost poll promises TVK’s manifesto promised extensive welfare measures—including monthly cash transfers for women, free electricity, and higher procurement prices for farmers—which will strain the state's already strained finances.

Pre-poll promises are not a new thing in India. And in fact, the culture of election promise has evolved over decades into one of the defining features of Tamil Nadu politics, with rival parties competing through expansive welfare promises and consumer giveaways.

But, the TVK government’s projected annual expenditure on welfare or freebie spending would be close to ₹1 lakh crore, as per reports. This would mean an increase of over 52% from the ₹65,000 crore spent by the previous MK Stalin-led DMK government on welfare schemes and subsidies in the 2025-26 fiscal.

The TVK’s projected expenditure on its welfare schemes equals approximately one-third of Tamil Nadu’s total revenue receipts of ₹3.31 lakh crore, as per the 2025-26 state budget.

Chennai-based political analyst Sumanth Raman said there will be significant strain on the state's finances. “Already, the debt is over 10 lakh crore. Hopefully, they will stagger the implementation of these schemes over 3-4 financial years to ease the burden,” he told LiveMint.

4- Long-term Party Structure: TVK is a fan-based party comprising mostly of turncoats from other parties and Vijay’s fan base. One challenge for Vijay would be to transform this volunteer-driven movement of sorts into a robust political party structure at the booth level is a significant organisational hurdle, more so keeping the 2029 Lok Sabha elections in mind.

This is even more important since TVK has ended the DMK-AIADMK duopoly. These two Dravidian parties have long ruled Tamil Nadu, and it won’t be easy to write them off.

5- Centre-state ties Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Vijay for his success. But so the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. In fact Gandhi attended the Vijay oath-taking in Chennai.

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The challenge for Vijay would, however, be to manage constructive ties with the Centre, where BJP-led NDA is in power.

As a new entrant challenging established Dravidian parties, Vijay would face immense pressure to navigate policy conflicts such as NEET, GST and combat opposition efforts.