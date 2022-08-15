75 years on, the Indian dream

Big bucks, scene and unseen

How do you make a film if you don't have money?" the producer asked. He was not drunk. Far from it, he was in the mood to tell the truth. "This is how. You start with an idea and you take that idea from star to star. Finally, one says yes and his secretary gives you six days after six months. You rush off to a financier and you tell them that you have six days with Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan or whoever, and on the strength of that he gives you some money. You go and get a song written and composed. You get the star on set and you get the dance shot, if you're lucky, in six days. Then you take that song and you show it to another financier and he gives you money to shoot an action sequence. You take that money and maybe even pay a writer to give you a story but that doesn't even matter. Have you seen Professor Pyarelal (1981)? They say Hrishikesh Mukherjee put it together on the editing table. That's how it goes."