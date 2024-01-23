A $2,200 Dior Handbag Shakes South Korea’s Ruling Party

The bag affair has also created waves in Yoon’s ruling party. One party member compared the first lady to Marie Antoinette, the queen of France before the French Revolution, before later apologizing for the comment. The interim leader of Yoon’s party, Han Dong-hoon, said last week the video was a hidden-camera trap but that the bag could be a matter of public concern. On Monday, he said he had rejected a request from the president’s office to step down from his position.