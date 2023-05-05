A battle against spies in China is spooking locals and foreigners

In April family members of a Chinese journalist, Dong Yuyu (pictured), revealed that he had been arrested last year while meeting a Japanese diplomat in Beijing, and accused of spying. Mr Dong is well known among foreign diplomats and journalists. He had been working as a senior editor at Guangming Daily, one of the country’s official newspapers. He also contributed to Yanhuang Chunqiu, a magazine, when it was strongly pro-reform (it was neutered after a hostile takeover in 2016), as well as the Chinese website of the New York Times. On the same day as the revised law on spying was passed, the authorities announced the arrest of Li Yanhe, a China-born Taiwanese publisher who had been visiting the mainland. He has been accused of “endangering national security". Books produced by Mr Li’s firm include works critical of China’s Communist Party.