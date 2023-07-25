A blow against Israel’s Supreme Court plunges the country into crisis

The fact that Mr Netanyahu, just back from a hospital stay to have a pacemaker fitted, was unable to persuade his allies to delay the vote suggests that his power is now limited. It is unclear what will prevent the most radical members of the coalition of nationalist and ultra-religious parties from pursuing their political agenda, both on the legal reforms and more widely. In the aftermath of the vote Mr Levin said this was the “first step" in fixing Israel’s judicial system. Ministers have threatened to use the freedom the new law gives them to fire the independent-minded attorney-general. They could replace her with someone friendlier to the government who would be more willing to revisit the corruption charges currently facing Mr Netanyahu (which he strenuously denies).