A closer look at Donald Trump’s second-term agenda

Former President Donald Trump has outlined a second-term agenda that envisions a muscular use of federal authority to influence swaths of American society. Here are some of the most notable proposals that Trump has outlined on his campaign website:

Education Trump has promised to take funds from private-university endowments to create a government-backed “American Academy" that would provide free online courses and allow people to achieve the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree.

He would attempt to implement college entrance and exit exams across the existing U.S. higher-education system and impose new standards in an effort to defend "the American tradition." He has said he would create a new credentialing body to certify teachers "who embrace patriotic values and support the American Way of Life."

Trump would cut federal funding and potentially open civil-rights investigations into schools that teach critical race theory, discuss transgender issues and “other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children." He would provide funding preferences and “favorable treatment" for school districts that abolish teacher tenure, cut the number of school administrators and adopt a Parents Bill of Rights.

Gender Trump would declare that any hospital or healthcare provider that approves medical interventions for young transgender people will “no longer meet federal health and safety standards for Medicaid and Medicare."

He would direct the Justice Department to investigate whether pharmaceutical companies and hospital networks conspired to promote medical interventions for transgender people and illegally marketed puberty-blocking medications and hormones.

Policing Any law enforcement agency that receives grants from the Justice Department would be required to implement policing measures such as stop-and-frisk. The grants would also be conditioned on “strictly enforcing existing gun laws, cracking down on the open use of illegal drugs, and cooperating with [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to arrest and deport criminal aliens."

He would direct the Justice Department to open civil rights investigations into prosecutors in cities run by Democrats, such as Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Cities Trump has proposed erecting 10 "freedom cities" on undeveloped federal land. Under the plan, which includes few details, the government would hold a contest to generate proposals for Washington, D.C.-sized cities and then award development charters to the best ideas.

The former president has proposed a countrywide “beautification" campaign, which would involve “getting rid of ugly buildings" and refurbishing public spaces.

