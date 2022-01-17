A cognitive dissonance in drug regulation?

Molnupiravir is a repurposed anti-viral drug by US drugmaker Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics that works by introducing an “error" in the SARS Cov2 virus. That prevents its replication in the immune system. Ever since the drug went into a trial, it has courted controversy. The companies touted interim results—results in the middle of the trial—saying the drug showed over 70% efficacy in cutting hospitalization. After the initial euphoria, the drug failed to show significant improvement in moderate to severe covid-19 patients in the final trial. The relative risk reduction from hospitalization or death after using the drug was 30%. The advisory committee of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) was divided while approving the drug and it narrowly made it through with 13/10 votes. The approval, however, came with several caveats.

