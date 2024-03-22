A crackdown on Russian artists paints a portrait of a scared Putin
SummaryThe FSB has begun searching and questioning dissident artists, which reveals the power—and the Kremlin’s fear—of art.
“This machine kills fascists": The simple but powerful slogan emblazoned on Woody Guthrie’s guitar amid a particularly patriotic streak during World War II has spawned numerous imitations and copycats in the intervening decades. But its message—that art has the strength to challenge authoritarianism in any guise—still rings true. Whether the fascist label applies to Mr. Putin may be a matter up for debate, but his fear of the arts is now undeniable.