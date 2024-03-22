A crackdown on Russian artists paints a portrait of a scared Putin

Terrifying as this all is, it’s also a sign that art, especially under authoritarianism, still holds power—if it didn’t Mr. Putin and his ilk wouldn’t be moving so aggressively against those who oppose his ideas. While much of the West understands Russia’s malevolence on the world stage, inside that country there are still plenty who believe in its geopolitical virtues, or even go so far as to espouse neo-Russian-chauvinist views. But clearly the Kremlin sees artists at home changing minds when it comes to Ukraine, as well as any number of other subjects that those now in power refuse to budge on. And in the eyes of Putin and his forces, if Russia’s political leaders can’t win the war of ideas—as the Alexei Navalny-inspired flashmobs at polling places on election day would suggest—they must silence the voices of the opposition.