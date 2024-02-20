A decade of flip-flops on farmers’ issues despite full-majority government
Summary
- There is no quick solution to farmers’ problems, but the ongoing protests come at an uneasy time for the government ahead of national elections. The third part of our pre-election data series explains the Centre's report card from the last 10 years
Eight years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022. A committee set up in 2016 laid down a roadmap for this. Since then, not only has the goalpost gone into cold storage, repeated protests by farmers have kept the government on the backfoot.