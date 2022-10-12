A dissident escapes Xi Jinping’s China and a life ‘made up of lies’8 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:44 PM IST
Li Tingyu, who spent about 10 months in custody for publishing data on public unrest, says she felt a growing sense of alienation
Li Tingyu, who spent about 10 months in custody for publishing data on public unrest, says she felt a growing sense of alienation
For six months, Li Tingyu prepared meticulously to leave China—securing travel papers, creating a cover story and sanitizing her social-media accounts. Even her mother didn’t know what she was planning.