A dissident escapes Xi Jinping’s China and a life ‘made up of lies’

Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:44 PM IST Chun Han Wong, The Wall Street Journal
Rights groups say the detention of Ms. Li, along with her then-boyfriend, was symptomatic of how Chinese leader Xi Jinping has relentlessly suppressed dissent since taking power a decade ago (Photo: AP)

Li Tingyu, who spent about 10 months in custody for publishing data on public unrest, says she felt a growing sense of alienation

For six months, Li Tingyu prepared meticulously to leave China—securing travel papers, creating a cover story and sanitizing her social-media accounts. Even her mother didn’t know what she was planning.

