A dissident escapes Xi Jinping’s China and a life ‘made up of lies’
Li Tingyu, who spent about 10 months in custody for publishing data on public unrest, says she felt a growing sense of alienation
For six months, Li Tingyu prepared meticulously to leave China—securing travel papers, creating a cover story and sanitizing her social-media accounts. Even her mother didn’t know what she was planning.
Ms. Li, a former activist blogger, was making a risky gambit for her future. After getting detained in 2016 and spending nearly four years in police custody and probation for documenting social unrest in China, she felt alienated in her native country.
Just before Ms. Li’s flight departed from China in June, her mother seemed to realize that she might never see her daughter again. “You must remember that you’re Chinese," Ms. Li’s mother texted her. “I wish that you’ll always be Chinese." Ms. Li said she started sobbing after the plane took off, feeling overwhelmed with relief.
Rights groups say the detention of Ms. Li, along with her then-boyfriend, was symptomatic of how Chinese leader Xi Jinping has relentlessly suppressed dissent since taking power a decade ago. While the Communist Party has long gone after dissidents who overtly challenged government authority, Mr. Xi has clamped down on activists and civil-society groups that once enjoyed space to contribute policy ideas and help tackle social problems. His enforcers have gone after a broader range of targets, including scholars, human-rights lawyers, labor activists and women planning protests against sexual harassment.
Many dissidents face social stigma that persists beyond the end of their judicial punishment. Mr. Xi’s efforts to stoke nationalistic fervor has fostered a social climate more hostile to dissidents, some of whom have tried to leave China to rebuild their lives. In Ms. Li’s case, she said she grew frustrated with how she couldn’t express herself honestly in her daily life.
Now living in Berlin on a six-month fellowship from Reporters Without Borders, a press-freedom advocacy group, Ms. Li said she hopes to remain in Germany after her current visa expires in December, either as a student or freelance journalist. If her applications for new visas fall through, the 31-year-old plans to seek asylum.
“I want to study and learn new things. I want to become more politically active," Ms. Li said. “I’m not going back to China."
Ms. Li recounted her life in interviews with The Wall Street Journal, which reported parts of her story in a 2020 article about her then-boyfriend, Lu Yuyu. Her account of her post-detention experiences, which hasn’t been reported before, is consistent with other cases documented by rights activists.
The State Council Information Office, the Chinese government’s publicity arm, didn’t immediately respond to queries.
For years, Ms. Li and Mr. Lu had published a running online tally of protests and demonstrations in China—data that was closely read by activists and academics around the world. The couple persisted despite government harassment, and were eventually detained for allegedly “picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a vaguely defined charge that Chinese authorities often use to prosecute dissidents.
Ms. Li spent roughly 10 months in custody before authorities released her in April 2017 with a suspended jail sentence, which she said was the result of her pleading guilty in return for leniency. Mr. Lu, who refused to admit guilt, later received a four-year jail term and was released in 2020 after completing his sentence. Police have continued to monitor Mr. Lu, who said he has struggled to find steady work and isn’t able to leave China.
Ms. Li was born in 1991 to working-class parents in Guangdong province, a manufacturing hub in southern China. After her parents divorced when she was around 12 or 13 years old, Ms. Li stayed with her mother and focused on studies, satiating her love for reading with books and online news.
In high school, Ms. Li encountered social-media posts that she says opened her eyes to social undercurrents across China, including incidents of unrest and labor tensions. She earned a place at Guangdong’s Sun Yat-sen University, where she majored in English, knowing that English texts were less frequently censored than Chinese ones. She taught classmates, and even teachers, how to circumvent China’s “Great Firewall" of internet controls.
In 2013, Ms. Li came across Mr. Lu’s online work tracking social unrest. Their online conversations blossomed into romance and the couple started living together, tracking unrest full time and living off donations from supporters. Activists and academics cited the couple’s work as a window into social unrest.
Police warned them to stop. Their landlord refused to renew their lease, and one day, they lost running water to their apartment.
The couple moved to the southwestern city of Dali in early 2014 to escape state scrutiny. Ms. Li dropped out of university and threw away her mobile SIM card, cutting herself off from her family and friends. They spent most of their time doing documentation work, leaving their apartment only to get food and unwind with occasional walks and bicycle rides.
Even so, police managed to find and detain the two, who haven’t seen each other since.
Months of interrogation and isolation wore Ms. Li down. Officers pressed her to confess, calling her an enemy of the state and threatening to get her locked away for a long time. What shook her most, though, was learning that a fellow detainee received a five-year prison sentence. “In my mind, I was thinking: Oh my, I’m only in my 20s, I don’t want to stay inside for that long, I want to get out," she said.
Ms. Li agreed to admit guilt. Officers told her to dismiss her lawyers and switch to government-assigned counsel. They also made Ms. Li promise not to contact her activist friends, speak to the media, or collect a press freedom prize that Reporters Without Borders and a French television network had awarded to her and Mr. Lu. A Dali court handed Ms. Li a two-year jail sentence, suspended for three years, and released her from detention soon after.
Over the next two weeks or so, about four or five police officers took Ms. Li and her mother on a sightseeing tour across the prefecture of Dali. The group traveled in two unmarked cars, taking in scenic landscapes, visiting local landmarks and dining at restaurants, Ms. Li recalled. The officers treated Ms. Li and her mother like friends, taking photographs together and chatting about their personal lives, she recalled.
Officers eventually sent Ms. Li back to her hometown of Foshan, a city next to Guangzhou, the provincial capital. For three years, the duration for which her jail sentence was suspended, she had to report to local authorities and social workers at regular intervals, attend politics and civics classes, and wear an electronic bracelet that tracked her movements and served as a safeguard against her leaving Foshan.
Police and judicial authorities in Dali and Foshan didn’t immediately respond to queries.
Ms. Li got a job teaching English and found a new boyfriend, but she struggled to settle into her new life. People who learned about her past often took pity on her or treated her delicately, as if she was a former cult member who got brainwashed into doing bad things, she said. While she got along with her colleagues, many of them expressed pro-government and nationalistic views that jarred with Ms. Li’s liberal leanings.
“I had to keep lying to them about who I am, what I believe, in order to fit in," Ms. Li said. “My life was made up of lies."
Ms. Li started late last year to seriously consider leaving China. She was working as a translator at this point, and her resolve to go abroad hardened as she grew disillusioned with her job. She cited an incident early this year, when her company asked her to translate emails asking foreign partners to cut ties with a Taiwanese contractor who made some social-media remarks deemed supportive of independence for Taiwan, the democratically self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its territory.
A part of Ms. Li also wanted to try new things that she couldn’t do in China. She had never traveled abroad or participated in a protest.
With help from friends and activists, Ms. Li got in touch with Reporters Without Borders, also known as RSF, which offered her a “rest and refuge" fellowship—a six-month program in Berlin catering to journalists from countries where press freedom is restricted. The program would cover Ms. Li’s travel costs and visa-related expenses, as well as provide her accommodation and a stipend.
Before her departure, Ms. Li told her mother, acquaintances and co-workers that she was going away to study in Germany. She removed sensitive material from her mobile phone such as software for circumventing Chinese internet controls and filled the device instead with images and content commensurate with her cover story.
She arrived in Berlin with a sense of curiosity about her new environment, and trepidation. She couldn’t speak German, and she felt like an impostor because she entered on a journalist visa and hadn’t considered herself a journalist.
Even so, Ms. Li could see no way back to China because of how she left. “I’ve burnt all my boats, burnt all my bridges," she said.
Ms. Li moved into an apartment sponsored by her RSF fellowship and started taking German language lessons. She took part in civic activities that she couldn’t engage in back in China, from signing petitions to joining demonstrations.
“I had lost my voice for so many years," Ms. Li said. “Now I want to make use of my new status to say all the things I couldn’t say before, and do all the things I couldn’t do before."