A gold-trading dynasty vies for power in oil-rich Guyana

Guyana has a population of around 800,000 people and in some ways is more closely aligned with the island nations of the Caribbean than the South American mainland. But it punches above its weight, especially after new oil fields off its coast began fueling what is now the world’s fastest-growing economy. Exxon Mobil’s offshore oil project, operated in a consortium with China’s Cnooc and incoming partner Chevron, said on Aug. 8 that it had launched a fourth production vessel that would bring Guyana’s output to 900,000 barrels a day, making it one of the world’s largest crude exporters in per capita terms.