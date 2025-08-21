‘A lion knows how to live’: Vijay roars during TVK Maanadu event, says ‘only ideological enemy is BJP’ | What he said

TVK Maanadu at Madurai: At a high-voltage rally in Tamil Nadu's Madurai ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay declared the BJP as his party’s only ideological enemy and accused the ruling DMK of secret ties with the Centre. Drawing historical parallels and invoking regional pride, Vijay framed TVK as the political alternative Tamil Nadu has been waiting for.

Delivering his speech at the party’s second state conference, the actor-politician used symbolism, sharp political messaging, and emotional appeal to consolidate support for TVK, which will contest elections for the first time in 2026.

At the event, Vijay declared, "A lion knows how to live in a crowd and also knows how to live alone. It remains unique. A lion comes out only to hunt, not for entertainment. It always hunts only living prey."

With the 2026 Assembly elections on the horizon, Vijay painted TVK as a disruptive force—grounded in public service and moral clarity. The address, delivered before a massive crowd of supporters, marked a turning point in TVK’s political messaging, aiming to establish the party as an alternative in Tamil Nadu politics.

Why is Vijay calling BJP the ‘only ideological enemy’? Vijay was unambiguous in identifying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as his party’s “only ideological enemy”, contrasting TVK’s platform with what he called the BJP’s "anti-people policies" and centralised governance model. He accused the BJP of ignoring the specific cultural and socio-economic realities of Tamil Nadu.

In a direct challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay said:

“Revoke NEET! Can you do it, Narendra Modi avargal?”

“Because of your stubbornness, you continue to impose the NEET exam… NEET must be abolished.”

He accused the Centre of being deaf to the pain of Tamil Nadu’s students, and warned that ignoring regional concerns would carry political costs.

What criticism did Vijay level at the DMK? While his ideological opposition was reserved for the BJP, Vijay did not spare the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) either, describing the ruling party as his “only political enemy”.

“DMK has a secret alliance with the BJP but puts on a drama of opposition,” he alleged, suggesting that the current government was complicit in preserving the status quo while pretending to resist it.

Vijay’s remarks signal a dramatic reshaping of Tamil Nadu’s political rhetoric, where the usual binary between the DMK and AIADMK is being deliberately challenged.

How is TVK positioning itself for the 2026 elections? TVK, founded in 2024, will be contesting its first-ever state assembly election in 2026. Vijay is framing the moment as historic, likening it to Tamil Nadu’s political watershed years of 1967 and 1977—when the DMK and AIADMK rose to power for the first time, respectively.

“2026 will see a magic like 1967 and 1977,” he predicted. “Newcomers can win by standing against entrenched power.”

With this framing, Vijay aims to mobilise sentiment around a generational change, banking on voter fatigue with legacy parties and their perceived failures.

What is TVK’s core political message? Vijay’s speech articulated a vision of “real, emotional politics”, centred on dignity, inclusion, and justice. He promised a government that would prioritise women’s safety, farmers’ rights, and the needs of marginalised communities including transgender people, the elderly, and the differently-abled.

“TVK is not a party that makes underground deals, forges alliances, or cheats the people. We are not afraid of anyone. The people of Tamil Nadu, the women and the youth, stand with us.”

What did Vijay say about Katchatheevu and Tamil fishermen? Addressing foreign policy issues that affect Tamil Nadu’s coastal communities, Vijay criticised the Centre for failing to safeguard Tamil fishermen from alleged harassment by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“800 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been attacked… Retrieve Katchatheevu and give it to us,” he demanded, invoking a longstanding territorial and livelihood issue that resonates deeply in the region.

What’s next for Vijay's TVK? Vijay recently launched the ‘Now TVK’ mobile application to accelerate party membership and outreach ahead of the 2026 elections. The tech-driven push, coupled with on-ground mobilisation like the Madurai rally, suggests TVK is building a campaign that blends star power with grassroots engagement.

The party’s goal, according to Vijay, is not short-term electoral gain but long-term transformation.