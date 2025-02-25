Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi has tabled the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports about the performance of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation.

The second day of the first assembly session began with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena addressing the house amid uproar by AAP MLAs. Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended at least 12 opposition MLAs during the uproar.

To begin with, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report titled ‘Performance Audit on Liquor Supply in Delhi’ in the assembly.

Why are CAG reports significant? The CAG reports had become a point of contention between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP in the previous regime. The BJP accused the ruling AAP of delaying the tabling of these reports, raising concerns about the AAP government's accountability in Delhi.

Half of these have been pending for over 500 days while others for about 300 days, according to the reports. The oldest among them pending for laying in the house since August 2, 2023, is the State Finances Audit Report of the year that ended March 31, 2022.

Now that the BJP is back in power in the national capital after a 27-year gap, the government has made the tabling of these reports its first priority. It has accussed the AAP of failing to table these 14 reports. In December 2024, Delhi LG VK Saxena censured former CM Atishi for failing to present CAG reports before the Assembly.

"An important report that we were waiting for, the CAG report is going to be tabled today. Through this report, we will see how heavily the people of Delhi have been looted by AAP-da...," Delhi minister and BJP leader Parvesh Verma told news agency ANI.

The AAP has dismissed the allegations, though. Former Chief Minister Atishi, also the leader of the opposition (LoP), has called the BJP’s allegations an attempt to mislead. She said that she had forwarded the reports to the Assembly Speaker before the elections.

“Former CM Atishi forwarded the CAG report to the Speaker and presenting it is an ordinary process,” AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told news agency ANI.

What the CAG reports flag? One of the CAG focus on the alleged irregularities in the renovation of the then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, which the BJP called 'sheeshmahal.' In the run up to the February 5 Delhi assembly polls, the BJP alleged overspending in the renovation of the bungalow, highlighting its lavish interiors.

In January, before the assembly polls, an audit report had revealed lavish spending on Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘sheeshmahal.’ The findings revealed that the bungalow had curtains worth ₹96 lakh, kitchen equipment worth ₹39 lakh, a minibar worth ₹4.80 lakh, and silk carpets worth ₹16.27 lakh.

“The CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP. We had promised the people of Delhi during the elections that whoever has committed corruption will have to answer….All their black deeds will come before the people of Delhi,” Delhi BJP unit president Virendraa Sachdeva told news agency ANI.

Another report, the ‘Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi, 2021’ flags air quality monitoring stations located near trees and roads leading to skewed readings, Pollution Under Control Certificates(PUCC) being issued at the same time for two vehicles and no account of money collected in taxes to build parking facilities in the city, among other pollution-related issues.

"Everyone's eyes are on the CAG and the irregularities that will be found in the report. The one who has looted from the people will have to return it," Delhi minister Ashish Sood said.

Here is a complete list of CAG reports to be tabled: 1- State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2021.

2- Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs for the years ended March 31 2020 and 2021.

3- Performance Audit of Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi for the year ended March 31, 2021.

4- Performance Audit of Children in Need of Care and Protection for the year ended March 31, 2021.

5- State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2022.

6- Performance Audit on Liquor Supply in Delhi.

7-State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2023.

9-Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India on "Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation

10-Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India for the year ending on March 31, 2022.

11-Finance Accounts of 2021-22.

12-Appropriation Accounts of 2021-22.

13-Finance Accounts 2022-23.

14- Appropriation Accounts 2022-23.

Whoever has committed corruption will have to answer.