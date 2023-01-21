A meeting in Germany approves more arms for Ukraine, but no Leopard tanks

So what is the problem? Mr Scholz’s government has over time proffered different excuses. Early on it said Germany could not spare tanks because its own force has shrunk so much since the cold war. It has also said that training for, deploying and maintaining a modern Western tank force would be a logistical challenge for the Ukrainians, who are used to Soviet-era gear. More quietly and consistently, German officials have argued that they do not wish to pour too much oil on the fire: giving Ukraine too much of a boost could prompt Russia to escalate, which could in turn force NATO to enter the conflict directly. The most recent excuse has been that Germany will only act in concert with its allies. In this case that means sending main battle tanks once America pledges to do the same.

