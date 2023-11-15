A Mission to Save Gaza From a Humanitarian Crisis Is Unraveling
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Nov 2023, 11:32 AM IST
SummaryAs fighting rages between Israel and Hamas, a U.N. agency said its functions would ”start gradually collapsing” as ambulances, sewage and sanitation systems shut down.
RAFAH, Gaza Strip—Huddled in classrooms and crouching under tarps slung up in the courtyard, Palestinians seeking refuge from the fighting raging in Gaza have crowded into a United Nations-run school here near the Egyptian border.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less