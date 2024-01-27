A new diplomatic struggle is unfolding over Taiwan

The new front is more complicated. Those 183 countries view Taiwan in very different ways. At one end of the spectrum are states that treat the island as a de facto independent country, even if they don’t recognise it. At the other end are those that endorse China’s claim. The Economist has analysed Chinese foreign-ministry statements from 2023, all in Mandarin. We assess that at least 28 countries have affirmed China’s view of things. For example in October Pakistan said it “firmly supports" China’s push for reunification (there is no mention of it being peaceful); a statement by Syria in September uses similar language. Pushing that number higher is now a preoccupation of Chinese officials. In their eyes, such support helps China make the case that unification is justified, by force if necessary.