A new front in Trump’s clash with the judiciary: Appointing prosecutors

The biggest flashpoint has been Trump’s former personal lawyer, Alina Habba, who was nominated to be U.S. attorney in New Jersey. She had been serving in an interim capacity since late March, but the state’s federal district judges last week declined to install her, appointing her top assistant—a career prosecutor, Desiree Grace—instead. Hours later, Grace was fired by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. The White House has since withdrawn Habba’s nomination and reinstated her in a new acting capacity, to reset the time limits.