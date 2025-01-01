A new intellectual hub for Chinese émigrés in Washington

For Mr Yu, this new chapter began when he and his family moved to America in 2019. The Chinese government, it seems, kept tabs on him. When his wife, Xie Fang, travelled back to China in 2022, she was banned from leaving. According to Mr Yu, the police demanded that he return to answer questions. They suspected him of writing anonymous online critiques of the party. He did not budge and Ms Xie was allowed to depart nine months later. Knowing that he could not return to China, Mr Yu decided to reopen his shop in America.