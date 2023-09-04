A new nuclear arms race looms

Indeed, parity has been the basis of arms control between America and Russia. But it is harder to agree on when three powers are involved. America, in particular, worries that Russia and China might ally against it, given that they have declared a “friendship without limits" and conduct joint air and sea patrols. Mr Sullivan insists that America does not need “to outnumber the combined total of our competitors" to deter them. Yet the pressure for America to increase its numbers may prove irresistible, says James Acton of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, an American think-tank. As long as America’s targeting policy rests on “counterforce"—aiming nuclear weapons at the other’s nuclear sites to neutralise them—more weapons in the hands of rivals will mean that America will need more, too.

