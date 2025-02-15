A new spy unit is leading Russia’s shadow war against the West
Bojan Pancevski , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 15 Feb 2025, 01:38 PM IST
SummaryThe Department of Special Tasks has brought together veterans of the Kremlin’s most daring clandestine operations to carry out assassination attempts and sabotage overseas.
Russia’s spy services have a shadowy new unit taking aim at the West with covert attacks across Europe and elsewhere, Western intelligence officials say.
