A new spy unit is leading Russia’s shadow war against the West

Then, in July, similar incendiary devices that were sent via DHL ignited in transit hubs in Leipzig, Germany, and Birmingham, England. If one of the devices had ignited while on a flight, it could have taken down the plane, the former head of Germany’s internal intelligence agency, Thomas Haldenwang, told lawmakers in October. That didn’t happen only because a connecting flight was late, and the device went off while at the airport, he said.