‘A particular party’ always attempted to hijack Constitution-making work: Rajnath Singh slamming Congress in Parliament

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday accused Congress party of always attempting to hijack the work of making Constitution of India. Singh was speaking in Lok Sabha during the discussion Constitution that began on December 12.

“There has always been an attempt by a particular party to hijack the work of Constitution making...Today I want to make it clear, that our Constitution is not the gift of a single party,” Singh said opening the debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha. The debate marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

Advertisement

Lawmakers from the government and opposition sides will speak during the debate against the backdrop of a bitter political face-off that marred the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, with INDIA bloc moving a motion seeking the removal of Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas “The Constitution of India was made by the people of India, in accordance with the values ​​of India...Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, our government is working in accordance with the Dharma written in the Constitution of India,” Singh said.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to make her first speech in Lok Sabha today

The Constitution debate will take place in the Lok Sabha on December 13 and 14, and in the Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17.

Advertisement

Our Constitution is not the gift of a single party.

"Our Constitution is progressive, inclusive, transformative... This is our country where a person born in a poor family can also become the Prime Minister of the country and he can also become the President of the country," Singh said.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25, is likely to end on December 20. The BJP and the Congress lawmakers have traded allegations against each other over the last week, with the BJP linking the Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi to US billionaire George Soros to counter the bribery charges against the Adani Group.