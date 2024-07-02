A presidential debate heard ’round the world
SummarySeeing foreign policy as a crucial Biden weakness, Trump hammers away.
As Thursday’s presidential debate reverberated through American politics, most attention focused on President Biden’s faltering performance. But there is another dimension to the story. The debate moved foreign policy to center stage in the presidential race even as it raised the temperature of world politics and increased the chances of more international crises as the U.S. election approaches.