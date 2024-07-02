A presidential debate heard ’round the world

Mr. Trump’s rallies have long served as focus groups. The former president throws out ideas and concepts; when his audience responds enthusiastically, he doubles down. The idea that World War III is approaching and only new leadership can prevent it resonates with his supporters. At a June 22 rally in Philadelphia he said that under Mr. Biden, “the world is in flames. Our border is overrun. . . . Europe is in chaos. The Middle East is exploding. Iran is emboldened. China is on the march. And this horrible, horrible president is dragging us toward World War III."