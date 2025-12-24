A sham poll in Myanmar opens a new phase of military rule

The sham vote may also help resolve tensions within the ruling junta. Some of its top brass regard Min Aung Hlaing as dim and inept; they still blame him for military losses in 2024. Foreign diplomats speculate that after the election he will give up one of his two titles, either that of president or commander-in-chief. He may see that as a way of mollifying rivals without giving up much real power. But some analysts think it could result in a more consensual kind of leadership. That is widely thought to be the reason that Chinese diplomats (who are said to find Min Aung Hlaing difficult to work with) have been pushing the general to hold a vote.