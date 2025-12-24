Tayzar San is the most wanted man in Myanmar. In 2021 the wiry and bespectacled doctor led the first protest against the military junta that had toppled Myanmar’s democratically elected government. In the years since then he has avoided capture, aided by a supportive population; he pops up in settlements across the country to lead demonstrations against the junta. In early December he appeared in Mandalay, the second-biggest city, to protest against the regime’s latest ploy: a sham election that is due to begin on December 28th. Delighted locals applauded and flashed the three-finger salute (a symbol of opposition to military rule) before their hero slipped back into the shadows.
A sham poll in Myanmar opens a new phase of military rule
SummaryThe country’s rebels are on the back foot
