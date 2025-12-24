A sham poll in Myanmar opens a new phase of military rule

That appearance, in a market right by a military headquarters, was one of Dr Tayzar San’s most daring yet. But it came at the end of a disastrous year for the rebels who are fighting the ruling generals. Armies representing Myanmar’s many ethnic minorities have lost battles with the junta in the country’s hilly borderlands. Youngsters from the Burman majority who are fighting in the centre of the country have taken a pounding, too. Lately the regime has launched brutal new offensives aimed at acquiring territory ahead of the election, which will take place in three phases and conclude only on January 25th. Its forces are gaining ground.