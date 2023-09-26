A slew of scandals puts Singapore’s government on the back foot
Summary
- Its response is to insist that the system is working as intended
In power in Singapore since 1959, the People’s Action Party (PAP) has always demanded that its legitimacy be judged by its steady hand at the helm as well as by its spotless conduct. Yet uncomfortable disclosures in recent weeks have put it on the defensive. Singaporeans are dismayed at the party that has been in charge for even longer than the city state has been independent.