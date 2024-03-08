A TikTok Stunt Motivates Lawmakers to Take on the App

TikTok plans to further mobilize its users and TikTok celebrities to publicly campaign against legislation that could ban it, a person close to the company said. The person said the company also plans to speak with lawmakers and the Biden administration about its legal concerns about the legislation—and how it might be bad politics for the White House to be supporting the bill just weeks after President Biden joined TikTok as part of his re-election campaign. A spokesman for the Biden campaign didn’t immediately return a request for comment.