A tiny Arab minority stands between Israel and Syria
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Dec 2024, 10:13 AM IST
SummaryThe Arabic-speaking Druze community straddles the border between two countries—and like Israel fears Islamists.
MAJDAL SHAMS—For decades after Israel conquered the Golan Heights, the minority Druze community that lives in this mountainside village considered themselves Syrians. But for many younger Druze in the area, Israel is the only country they have known, and they see their future there, not in Syria.
