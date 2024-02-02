A U.N. Agency Is Accused of Links to Hamas. The Clues Were There All Along.

In 2021, Israeli warplanes bombed roads near the Unrwa headquarters in Gaza during a brief conflict with Hamas. Unrwa’s Gaza chief at the time, Matthias Schmale, raised protests after he acknowledged the precision of Israeli strikes on Israeli TV. Hamas said it couldn’t guarantee his safety, and he left Gaza. He said later in a radio interview that it was a “safe assumption" that Hamas tunnels ran near or under Unrwa schools.