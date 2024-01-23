A war in all but name simmers at Israel-Lebanon border
Marcus Walker , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 23 Jan 2024, 01:02 PM IST
SummaryFighting between Israel and Hezbollah inches closer to an all-out conflict, prompting residents on both sides to flee.
KIBBUTZ HANITA, Israel—Drizzle covered the forest. Dense mist rolled through the hills. Israeli 155mm artillery shells whistled close overhead, replying to the crunch of a mortar round fired by nearby Hezbollah.
