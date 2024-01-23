A war in all but name simmers at Israel-Lebanon border

Munira Eid is one of the few people left in the Lebanese village of Aalma El Chaeb, less than a mile over the border from Hanita. The 67-year-old refused to leave her house, where she lives from food grown in her garden. She misses her four children and her grandchildren, who live in Beirut and can no longer visit. “They are safe at least, but the house is soulless without the family," she said.