A wargame shows just how vulnerable Europe is to a Russian attack
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 05 Feb 2026, 04:32 pm IST
With America disengaging, Russia may be ready for a new war much sooner than previously estimated.
MARIJAMPOLE, Lithuania—European governments are preparing for war with Russia. A newly released wargame suggests they aren’t ready.
