A warlord turns to death, rape and rap videos to expand control in Haiti
Kejal Vyas , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 07 Apr 2024, 03:18 PM IST
SummaryVeteran law enforcers are stunned by the level of violence as the gang boss known as Izo expands his control.
After heavily armed gangsters burst open the gates of Haiti’s National Penitentiary last month, a warlord called Izo posted a video on his popular TikTok account showing a crowd of freed inmates cheering him on after he had landed yet another blow against Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s crumbling government.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less