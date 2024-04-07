A warlord turns to death, rape and rap videos to expand control in Haiti

The videos from Andre, who rarely speaks to the mainstream press, had for business and political leaders become an important window into the murky world of gangs that have brought Haiti’s government to its knees. Haitian police, the United Nations and the U.S. blame Andre for much of the mayhem. They accuse him of homicide, rape, drug-running, kidnapping for extortion and hijacking vehicles that transport food and fuel. His gang has been one of the most active in the forced recruitment of child soldiers, the U.N. says, and has pushed thousands of civilians from their homes at gunpoint to solidify control over slums.