A year on from the white-paper protests, China looks much different

Mr Huang himself was detained, along with others, on the night of the protest in Shanghai. He managed to exploit a moment of chaos to escape the bus where he was being held. Earlier this year he made his way to Germany, where he is attending university. But he remains worried about his parents back in Shanghai. They have been harassed and threatened by the police, he says. Security officials told his mother that he could face seven to ten years in prison if he were to return to China.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}