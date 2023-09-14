‘Aaj Modi ko itni mehnat nahi karni padhti…’: PM Modi attacks Congress1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 06:51 PM IST
PM Modi targets Godhan Nyay Yojana in Chhattisgarh; says the Congress government indulged in corruption in cow dung procurement scheme
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday launched several rail sector projects in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh and laid the foundation stone of 50-bed each 'critical care blocks' to be built in nine districts at the function, while attacking the Congress government in the state. PM Modi attacked the UPA government in the country over its guarantee to empower the poor, saying if it had fulfilled its promise, ‘toh aaj Modi ko itni mehnat nahi karni padhti [then Modi wouldn’t have to work this hard today]’.
Speaking about the Naxalite attacks in the state, PM Modi hailed his government saying, "There was a time when Chhattisgarh was known only for Naxalite attacks and violence. After the efforts of the BJP government, today Chhattisgarh is being recognised because of the development work done here."
PM Narendra Modi also said that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh indulged in corruption in cow dung procurement scheme. PM Modi also targeted the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh, saying it lagged in welfare of the poor but was ahead in corruption.
“Today, world's major institutions are talking about learning from India's success," Modi said. “There is a festive atmosphere in the entire country these days," Modi said, referring to the Chandrayaan mission and G20 Summit.
(With agency inputs)