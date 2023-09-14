‘Aaj Modi ko itni mehnat nahi karni padhti…’: PM Modi attacks Congress

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday launched several rail sector projects in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh and laid the foundation stone of 50-bed each 'critical care blocks' to be built in nine districts at the function, while attacking the Congress government in the state. PM Modi attacked the UPA government in the country over its guarantee to empower the poor, saying if it had fulfilled its promise, ‘toh aaj Modi ko itni mehnat nahi karni padhti [then Modi wouldn’t have to work this hard today]’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at the function, PM Modi said, "Congress gave a guarantee of empowering the poor of the country... If Congress had fulfilled its guarantee, toh aaj Modi ko itni mehnat nahi karni padhti...Modi had guaranteed that he would empower the poor of the country and today you are seeing the results. In just 5 years, 13.5 crore people in the country have come out of poverty. This happened because the BJP government made schemes in the interest of the poor."

PM Modi also attacked the "corruption" within the Congress government in the state. He said, "The mineral wealth of Chhattisgarh is being used as Congress' ATM. False propaganda and rampant corruption are the hallmarks of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh. The BJP government of Delhi is leaving no stone unturned for the development of Chhattisgarh. But the Congress government here is not engaged in development work but only in empty talk and claims."

Speaking about the Naxalite attacks in the state, PM Modi hailed his government saying, "There was a time when Chhattisgarh was known only for Naxalite attacks and violence. After the efforts of the BJP government, today Chhattisgarh is being recognised because of the development work done here."

PM Narendra Modi also said that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh indulged in corruption in cow dung procurement scheme. PM Modi also targeted the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh, saying it lagged in welfare of the poor but was ahead in corruption.

"Today, world's major institutions are talking about learning from India's success," Modi said. "There is a festive atmosphere in the entire country these days," Modi said, referring to the Chandrayaan mission and G20 Summit.

(With agency inputs)