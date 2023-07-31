AAP calls Delhi ordinance 'illegal', ‘unconstitutional’, ‘black law’; issues whip to Rajya Sabha members3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in the House from July 31 to August 4 as Delhi Bill aims to replace the ordinance.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in the House from July 31 to August 4. This comes as the contentious National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which aims to replace the ordinance giving the Union government control over Delhi's bureaucracy, is scheduled for discussion and passage.
