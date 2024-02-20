Chandigarh Mayor election: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar declared winner, Supreme Court orders prosecution of RO Anil Masih
Chandigarh Mayor election: The Supreme Court has ordered prosecution of Returning Officer Anil Masih for misdemeanour and declared petitioner and AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar as Chandigarh Mayor
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the winner of the Chandigarh Mayor election, cancelling the result of the last election which triggered controversy after Returning Officer Anil Masih “invalidated" eight AAP votes.