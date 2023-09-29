CM Kejriwal assures ‘full commitment to INDIA’, says arrested Punjab Congress MLA ‘will not be spared’
Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's arrest in a drug case has caused tensions between AAP and Congress in Punjab. AAP supremo Kejriwal said that the party remains committed to the Opposition INDIA bloc and their ‘Mission 2024’
Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's arrest by the Punjab Police in connection with a drug case has caused trouble in paradise as the two political party allies for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election seems to be locked in a battle in Punjab- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress.