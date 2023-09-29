Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's arrest by the Punjab Police in connection with a drug case has caused trouble in paradise as the two political party allies for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election seems to be locked in a battle in Punjab- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) , and Congress.

Punjab is governed by AAP leader Bhagwant Mann. Khaira's arrest has earned CM Mann severe condemnation from Punjab Congress leaders, despite the need for unified front as part of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

However, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that his party remains committed to the Opposition INDIA bloc and their ‘Mission 2024’.

CM Kejriwal said “We are fully committed to the India alliance. We will not separate from the alliance under any circumstances. I have come to know that the Punjab Police arrested some Congress leader yesterday. I do not have its details; Punjab Police will tell it. But we have waged a war against drugs. I would not like to comment on any individual case or person, but we are committed to end drug addiction. In this war against drugs, no matter how big or small a person is, he will not be spared."

His comments assume significance against the backdrop of the Congress' Punjab unit accusing the AAP government in the state of indulging in political vendetta following the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a 2015 drug trafficking case.

The AAP has, however, rejected the allegation saying the action against the Bholath legislator was taken according to the law.

Regional disparities are not uncommon between the Opposition INDIA bloc parties, and this is definitely not the first incidence of contention for the INDIA bloc parties.

Several Opposition parties have come together forming the Opposition INDIA bloc with the aim to thwart Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ;s attempt to clinch a third straight win at Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

Notably, the Punjab Congress has already opposed any alliance with the ruling AAP in the state for the 2024 general elections.

Punjab Congress MLA Khaira arrested

Punjab Police arrested Congress MLA Khaira from his Chandigarh residence earlier on Friday in connection with an old case registered in 2015 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Punjab Congress has been severely critical of the Bhagwant Mann government over the arrest of Khaira alleging political vendetta by the state government.

Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said. “This is a very wrong thing to do. This is all vendetta politics. No case of any kind is made out. When we reached Jalalabad police station, they did not open the lock. Someone told me that the CIA staff had taken him (Sukhpal Singh Khaira) to Fazilka. We reached here but were not allowed to meet Khaira. SSP told us that there are orders from above."

The arrest of Sukhpal Khaira is expected to further dent the relations of AAP and the Congress which have come together to form the INDIA alliance at the centre. The state unit of the Congress has opposed any tie-up or seat-sharing arrangement with the AAP in Punjab.

