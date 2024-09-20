AAP demands govt house for outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal, says ‘hope there’s no legal battle for this’

  • Raghav Chadha outlined the benefits accorded to national parties under EC laws, saying every national party is entitled to two resources, ‘an office’ and ‘an accommodation for its convener’

Published20 Sep 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned as the chief minister of Delhi earlier this week, will move out of the official residence within 15 days
Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned as the chief minister of Delhi earlier this week, will move out of the official residence within 15 days(PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, September 20, demanded a government accommodation for outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying “he's entitled to it” on account of being the convener of a national party. Addressing a press conference, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said the party will be writing to the ministry concerned for this.

Raghav Chadha outlined the benefits accorded to national parties under Election Commission laws, saying every national party is entitled to two resources, “an office” and “an accommodation for its convener", to function from Delhi.

“The law says that when a political party becomes a national party then 2 resources are given to that party. The first is an office in the national capital for work. Second, a government residence to the national convenor,” he said.

AAP became a national party following the Gujarat assembly polls in 2022 in which it got some seats and a good vote percentage, he said.

“This is given under the law of the Election Commission, under this law we demand that the national convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal should get a government house,” the AAP MP said, hoping the party wouldn't have to fight a legal battle to get a government accommodation for the outgoing CM.

He said, “Will write to Centre to grant Arvind Kejriwal accommodation, hope we will not have to fight legal battle for this. Arvind Kejriwal decided to resign for the sake of his morals and will move out of his official residence. He does not have a property or even his own house. As the convener of a national party, he is entitled to a government accommodation. The Centre should give him that."

Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned as the chief minister of Delhi earlier this week, will move out of the official residence within 15 days, the party said earlier. Chief Minister-designate Atishi will swear-in on Saturday, September 21.

