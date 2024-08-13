AAP launches DP Campaign: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi on Tuesday informed that the party has launched a ‘DP (Display Picture) Campaign’ to celebrate AAP leader Manish Sisodia walking out of Tihar jail after 17 months. The Supreme Court granted the former deputy chief minister of Delhi bail in the now scrapped Delhi Excise policy case.

Launching the campaign, Delhi minister Atishi said all leaders and workers of the AAP will use the "Satyamev Jayate" display picture on their social media handles from 3 pm on Tuesday, 13 August.

Likening AAP to colonised Indians during the British Raj, Atishi said, “From the past two years the BJP-led Central government has left no stone unturned to harass the AAP-led Delhi government. False cases were filed against the leaders of AAP. They didn't find a single rupee of corruption."

"Despite that, all the big leaders of the AAP government were put in jail. During that time also those who were fighting against the Britishers were put in jail in false cases. Every dictator puts his opponents in jail to silence them. BJP thought that they would break AAP by doing such dictatorial acts.” Atishi added.

Atishi said that the AAP will celebrate Sisodia's bail. "We want to tell the BJP that no matter how much it harasses us or keeps our leaders in jail for long, ultimately, the truth will prevail," Atishi said.

"Marking this a victory of the truth, the AAP is launching the Satyamev Jayate campaign. All the AAP leaders and volunteers will use the Satyamev Jayate display picture on their X, WhatsApp, Facebook handles from Tuesday," Atishi said.

"Satyamev Jayate" is part of a hymn from the Mundaka Upanishad meaning "truth alone triumphs".