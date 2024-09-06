AAP leader and ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam joins Congress ahead of Haryana polls

Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MLA and former Delhi minister, on Friday joined Mallikarjun Kharge led Congress party. It comes at a time AAP and Congress are discussing alliance in Haryana polls.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published6 Sep 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam and former Delhi minister, on Friday joined Congress party.
(Rahul Singh)

Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MLA and former Delhi minister, on Friday joined Mallikarjun Kharge led Congress party. This development is significant in terms of its timing. It comes at a time AAP and Congress are discussing alliance ahead of Haryana polls.

After announcing this major move, Rajendra Pal Gautam in a press briefing said, “Unfortunately, we can see a rise in religious and caste frenzy in the last 10 years. Riots are breaking out and Dalits, backwards and minorities are being oppressed.

Also Read | EC bans exit polls for J-K, Haryana assembly elections

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi's heartwarming slogan during Bharat Jodo Yatra inspired him to take this decision, “Main nafrat ke baazar mein mohabbat ki dukaan kholne aaya hoon.” Affirming with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha regarding the need to safeguard the constitution and to ensure social justice, the Seemapuri MLA said, “My struggle has always been that everyone should get their representation and honour.”

Expressing gratitude towards Delhi Chief Minister, he said Arvind Kejriwal “gave me the opportunity and I became an MLA twice. I express gratitude to him for this but my fight is somewhere else. He vowed to fight for pressing issues such as social justice, caste-based census and representation. He pointed out that AAP maintains silence on these issues.

Also Read | Major revolt in Haryana BJP over 1st list of candidates for October 5 polls

Suggesting that he wanted to intensify the struggle for social justice, the Delhi ex-minister resigned from AAP today. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) the Seemapuri MLA in Hindi said, "I am resigning from the membership and all posts of AAP in order to accelerate the struggle for social justice and participation of the Bahujan Samaj in all sectors."

Meanwhile, Haryana general assembly elections will take place on October 5 while the vote counting is scheduled for October 8. The deadline for filing nominations is September 12, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on September 13. The withdrawal of nominations is permitted until September 16.

Also Read | Congress faces INDIA bloc dilemma as alliance with AAP delays for Haryana polls

Following controversy over his alleged remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses, Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned as social welfare minister in October 2022. It is important to note that elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled to take place next year.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Business NewsPolitics

